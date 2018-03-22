Tiger Brands: Jobs remain secure despite closure of 4 factories
The Enterprise has recalled many of its products from shops nationwide, in a recall that’s cost the firm about R400 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands says while four Enterprise factories have been shut over the listeria outbreak, the jobs of its almost 2,000 employees remain secure.
At least 180 people have died from what the World Health OrganiSation says is the worst listeriosis outbreak on record.
The government has traced the outbreak to processed cold meats.
Spokesperson Nevashnee Naicker said: “All our facilities have halted production. Our people are at work, assisting with various other functions within the factories as the company continues its investigations into the listeria detection. There is at present no threats to job security to our staff.”
LISTEN: #Listeriosis: How much money is Tiger Brands losing?
In an article published on Business Insider SA, a third Tiger Brands factory in Pretoria was closed after "very low levels of Listeria" were found in products, the packaged goods company said on Monday morning.
"Although the level detected was well within the range of government standards for the presence of Listeria, Tiger Brands has taken the precautionary measure of closing the factory," a statement by Tiger Brands statement read.
The company also instituted a country-wide recall of Snax products.
Shoprite recalled viennas produced by its own brand Farmer's Deli on Friday. Health authorities notified the retailer of the presence of listeria bacteria in a single batch of the viennas.
This is the updated definitive list of products you should return according to major retailers, now including Snax:
Pick and Pay
PNP Fresh Black pepper Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Garden Herb Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Plain Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Sweet Chilli Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Cheese Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
No Name IQF Pork Banger 375GR
No Name IQF Pork Banger 750GR
Rainbow*
Fresh Polony 1kg
Simply Chicken Chakalaka Polony 1kg
Simply Cheese Polony 700g
Simply Chicken Original 1kg
Simply Chicken Peri Peri Polony 1kg
Rainbow Simply Chicken Original 750g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Polony Polony 400g
Rainbow IQF Chilli Russians 1kg
Rainbow IQF cheese Russians 850g
Rainbow IQF original Russian 1kg
Farmer Brown cabinet Loaves
Farmer Brown Roast Chicken Loaf 500g
Farmer Brown Capsicum pepper loaf 500g
Farmer Brown Garlic & herb loaf 500g
Framer Brown Deli loaves
Farmer Brown Capscum Pepper Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)
Farmer Brown B Roast Chicken Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)
Farmer Brown B Garlic & Herb Chicken Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)
Rainbow Simply Chicken Mini Cheese Viennas 240g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Mini Viennas 240g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas assorted 1kg
Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas assorted 1kg
Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas 500g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas 500g
