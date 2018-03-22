Sundowns' Mosimane satisfied with CAF Champions League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns have been draw in Group C of this year’s competition, alongside defending champions Wydad Casablanca, Horoya and AS Port.

JOHANNESBURG - Former CAF Champions League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been draw in Group C of this year’s competition alongside defending champions Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Horoya from Guinea and AS Port from Togo.

Sundowns qualified for the group stages of the Champions League for the third successive time, making them the only South African team to do so.

Masandawana will have the opportunity to exact revenge on Morocco’s Wydad, who knocked them out in the quarter finals of last year’s competition on penalties after they were tied after two legs.

Multiple Guinea league champions, Horoya, will also pose a great challenge for Pitso Mosimane’s men, while Togo’s AS Port are the 2017 Togolese champions.

Mosimane believes that the draw is a fair one.

"You can’t ask for less, you can’t ask for more. It is the top 16 and you take whatever comes. With regards to Wydad, both us are not sure of each other. We beat them at home (1-0) and they also beat us (1-0), and they won on penalties and went on to win the title. Both teams want to know who is better."

In the Confederations Cup, PSL champions Bidvest Wits were drawn to take on Nigerian club giants Enyimba FC, while SuperSport United will take on Kenya’s Gor Mahia.