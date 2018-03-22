Sundowns' Mosimane satisfied with CAF Champions League draw
Mamelodi Sundowns have been draw in Group C of this year’s competition, alongside defending champions Wydad Casablanca, Horoya and AS Port.
JOHANNESBURG - Former CAF Champions League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been draw in Group C of this year’s competition alongside defending champions Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Horoya from Guinea and AS Port from Togo.
Sundowns qualified for the group stages of the Champions League for the third successive time, making them the only South African team to do so.
Masandawana will have the opportunity to exact revenge on Morocco’s Wydad, who knocked them out in the quarter finals of last year’s competition on penalties after they were tied after two legs.
Multiple Guinea league champions, Horoya, will also pose a great challenge for Pitso Mosimane’s men, while Togo’s AS Port are the 2017 Togolese champions.
Mosimane believes that the draw is a fair one.
"You can’t ask for less, you can’t ask for more. It is the top 16 and you take whatever comes. With regards to Wydad, both us are not sure of each other. We beat them at home (1-0) and they also beat us (1-0), and they won on penalties and went on to win the title. Both teams want to know who is better."
In the Confederations Cup, PSL champions Bidvest Wits were drawn to take on Nigerian club giants Enyimba FC, while SuperSport United will take on Kenya’s Gor Mahia.
Results of the Group stage draw of the #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/wTr49Ve6rJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 21, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala still trying to understand motive behind saw attack
-
Du Plessis wins toss, SA opts to bat vs Australia
-
Bikes to be dismantled in fight against technological fraud – UCI
-
Bafana progress to Four Nations final
-
Williamson stands up after England crumble for 58
-
[CARTOON] Go Get 'em, Rabada!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.