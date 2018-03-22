Stormers change 4 for Reds battle
The Stormers have made three changes in the forward pack and one in the backline for their clash with the Queensland Reds at Newlands on Saturday afternoon.
There is just one change to the starting backline that did duty against the Blues, with Craig Barry at fullback in place of Dillyn Leyds who has been ruled out with a calf injury. Justin Phillips and George Whitehead provide halfback cover on the replacements bench.
In the loose trio, Cobus Wiese is back at blindside flank, which means that Pieter-Steph du Toit shifts across to lock with Chris van Zyl among the replacements.
In the front row, JC Janse van Rensburg will start at loosehead prop in a rotational switch with Steven Kitshoff. Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie and loose-forwards Kobus van Dyk and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are also back in the matchday squad after being ruled out last week due to illness.
Stormers: 15 Craig Barry, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.
Replacements: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Justin Phillips, 23 George Whitehead.
