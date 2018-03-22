'Sound of Music,' 'Rumours' albums deemed US national treasures
Tony Bennett’s signature song 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco', 'Rock Around the Clock' by Bill Haley and His Comets, and the Temptations’ 1964 classic 'My Girl' were also among the titles selected
LOS ANGELES - The soundtrack from The Sound of Music, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours and the 1984 song Footloose were among 25 recordings deemed national treasures on Wednesday and worthy of preserving by the US Library of Congress.
Tony Bennett’s signature song I Left My Heart in San Francisco, Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley and His Comets, and the Temptations’ 1964 classic My Girl were also among the titles selected for their cultural and historical significance and admitted to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement that the recordings, spanning 1911-1996, reflected “landmark moments, diverse cultures and shared memories” in US culture.
The titles announced on Wednesday bring the total number on the registry to 500. Each year, 25 recordings that are at least 10 years old are selected.
The Sound of Music soundtrack from the 1965 Oscar-winning movie musical was deemed a “beloved, multi-generational, cornerstone” of American life.
Bennett’s 1962 recording of I Left My Heart in San Francisco was originally released as the B side of another song but became popular on radio and was later adopted as one of the official themes of San Francisco, the National Recording Registry said.
The opening bass line of My Girl, a classic of the Motown era, “has become so iconic that the song is instantly recognizable from just those three notes.”
Rumours was forged by the crumbling romantic relationships of every member of the folk-rock group Fleetwood Mac but produced multiple hit songs.
Footloose, the title track from the 1984 movie, “remains today deeply emblematic of the 1980s - fun, invigorating and, in its way, a little rebellious,” the registry said.
Other recordings joining the National Registry for preservation include Run-DMC’s 1986 album Raising Hell, 1978 disco hit Le Freak by Chic, Gloria Estefan’s 1987 single Rhythm is Gonna Get You and Groucho Marx’s 1972 concert album An Evening with Groucho.
