SAP insists it was unaware of Gupta links

The SABC reported this week that it had obtained SAP internal correspondence which revealed that executives were warned that the involvement of the Guptas could not be ruled out.

PRETORIA - German software giant SAP insists that its global compliance team was unaware of links to the Guptas when it signed commission agreements with companies acting as intermediaries to state-owned enterprises such as Transnet.

The SABC reported this week that it had obtained SAP internal correspondence which revealed that executives were warned that the involvement of the Guptas could not be ruled out.

The company's own investigation report released earlier this month concluded that there was no direct contact itself and the families of the Guptas and former President Jacob Zuma.

SAP says it began its association with three Gupta-linked entities in 2014 but only discovered this link in the second quarter of 2016.

The company says that its compliance personnel promptly placed a hold on all new contracts to these three intermediaries.

The company says that the SABC’s report, based on documents it had obtained that SAP was warned of possible Gupta-links prior to agreements with the intermediaries, is incorrect.

SAP says it will not tolerate misconduct or wrongdoing and has voluntarily disclosed the situation in South Africa to local as well as US authorities.