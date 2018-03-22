SAP insists it was unaware of Gupta links
The SABC reported this week that it had obtained SAP internal correspondence which revealed that executives were warned that the involvement of the Guptas could not be ruled out.
PRETORIA - German software giant SAP insists that its global compliance team was unaware of links to the Guptas when it signed commission agreements with companies acting as intermediaries to state-owned enterprises such as Transnet.
The SABC reported this week that it had obtained SAP internal correspondence which revealed that executives were warned that the involvement of the Guptas could not be ruled out.
The company's own investigation report released earlier this month concluded that there was no direct contact itself and the families of the Guptas and former President Jacob Zuma.
SAP says it began its association with three Gupta-linked entities in 2014 but only discovered this link in the second quarter of 2016.
The company says that its compliance personnel promptly placed a hold on all new contracts to these three intermediaries.
The company says that the SABC’s report, based on documents it had obtained that SAP was warned of possible Gupta-links prior to agreements with the intermediaries, is incorrect.
SAP says it will not tolerate misconduct or wrongdoing and has voluntarily disclosed the situation in South Africa to local as well as US authorities.
Popular in Business
-
SA commits to establishing free trade area in Africa
-
Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs
-
SAP execs aware of questionable contracts with Guptas – report
-
Facebook sued by users over data harvesting
-
SA's Sun International closes loss-making operations
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.