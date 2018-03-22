‘Sanitation at some schools a national embarrassment’

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga convened an urgent meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday aimed at coming up with a plan to eradicate unsafe toilets at schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's education heads have described the sanitation problem at some schools in the country, especially in rural areas, as a national embarrassment.

The meeting follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's instruction that an audit should be done within a month and that proper infrastructure be rolled out in three months.

Five-year-old Lumka Mkhethwa drowned in an Eastern Cape toilet earlier this month.

Minister Motshekga has set up a team around the country that will conduct an audit of schools that have pit toilets.

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe says all education heads will ensure that sanitation is prioritised.

“I think it’s a national embarrassment. It not only happens not only for national but at our own provinces.”

Makgoe says the department will also have to redirect some of its resources in order to fund the urgent project.

“And therefore, relook at our own budget and say instead of building a new hall, why can’t we use those resources to do away with this danger in our communities and schools.”

Education officials say the department's target to eradicate all pit toilets by 2025 will have to be brought forward in order to ensure that pupils are safe at all schools.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)