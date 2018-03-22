‘Sanitation at some schools a national embarrassment’
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga convened an urgent meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday aimed at coming up with a plan to eradicate unsafe toilets at schools.
JOHANNESBURG - The country's education heads have described the sanitation problem at some schools in the country, especially in rural areas, as a national embarrassment.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga convened an urgent meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday aimed at coming up with a plan to eradicate unsafe toilets at schools.
The meeting follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's instruction that an audit should be done within a month and that proper infrastructure be rolled out in three months.
Five-year-old Lumka Mkhethwa drowned in an Eastern Cape toilet earlier this month.
Minister Motshekga has set up a team around the country that will conduct an audit of schools that have pit toilets.
Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe says all education heads will ensure that sanitation is prioritised.
“I think it’s a national embarrassment. It not only happens not only for national but at our own provinces.”
Makgoe says the department will also have to redirect some of its resources in order to fund the urgent project.
“And therefore, relook at our own budget and say instead of building a new hall, why can’t we use those resources to do away with this danger in our communities and schools.”
Education officials say the department's target to eradicate all pit toilets by 2025 will have to be brought forward in order to ensure that pupils are safe at all schools.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Maimane’s comments on Esidimeni tragedy labelled reckless, opportunistic
-
Flood warning issued for northern parts of SA
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmers
-
‘Decision to fund Zuma's legal bills based on State Attorney Act’
-
Tshwane emergency services on high alert for flooding
-
Complaint laid against EFF’s Floyd Shivambu following assault on journo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.