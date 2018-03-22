SANDF investigating sexual misconduct claims against SA soldiers in DRC

The United Nations has confirmed five South African soldiers are facing the allegations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) says it takes allegations of sexual misconduct against its soldiers seriously and its investigation team is hard at work probing the claims.

The United Nations has confirmed five South African soldiers are facing the allegations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The soldiers allegedly abused four adults and a minor between 2014 and 2016.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said: “The national investigation team is in the DRC to look into those allegations.”