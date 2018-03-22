SANDF investigating sexual misconduct claims against SA soldiers in DRC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

SANDF investigating sexual misconduct claims against SA soldiers in DRC

The United Nations has confirmed five South African soldiers are facing the allegations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

FILE: MONUSCO trained some 820 South African peacekeepers on the prevention of sexual exploitation. Picture: @UNPeacekeeping/Twitter.
FILE: MONUSCO trained some 820 South African peacekeepers on the prevention of sexual exploitation. Picture: @UNPeacekeeping/Twitter.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) says it takes allegations of sexual misconduct against its soldiers seriously and its investigation team is hard at work probing the claims.

The United Nations has confirmed five South African soldiers are facing the allegations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The soldiers allegedly abused four adults and a minor between 2014 and 2016.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said: “The national investigation team is in the DRC to look into those allegations.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA