Sanchez expected more from himself after Man United move
The Chile international said he has high expectations for himself and that he has struggled to adapt after the 'abrupt' January transfer window move.
LONDON - Alexis Sanchez says he expected a lot more from himself since moving to Manchester United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January.
The Chile international, who has scored just once in 10 appearances for United, said he has high expectations for himself and that he has struggled to adapt after the “abrupt” January transfer window move.
“Because I demand a lot from myself, I was hoping for something better,” Sanchez told reporters while on national duty in Sweden. “After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly...
“The change of club was something that was very abrupt, it was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January — but many things have happened in my life that are difficult.”
The 29-year-old says he considered withdrawing from the national team squad for upcoming friendlies to stay at United and work on his game but a conversation with Chile captain Claudio Bravo changed his mind.
“I had asked permission to miss these games, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio and told him that we should all be united,” Sanchez added.
Chile, who failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Russia, play friendlies against Sweden on Saturday and Denmark three days later.
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] Go Get 'em, Rabada!
-
Bikes to be dismantled in fight against technological fraud – UCI
-
Red-hot Osaka powers past Serena Williams in Miami
-
Australia won’t bait Rabada in third Test - Smith
-
Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala still trying to understand motive behind saw attack
-
Bafana progress to Four Nations final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.