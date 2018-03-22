SA commits to establishing free trade area in Africa
Forty-four AU member states signed the free trade agreement, 43 signed the Kigali Declaration and only 27 out of the 55 committed to the Protocol on the Free Movement of People.
KIGALI - South Africa has committed itself to the establishment of a free trade area in Africa, but it has held off on signing the actual agreement until the relevant laws and regulations are in place.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Wednesday's summit on this in Kigali on this as a “historic moment”.
Ramaphosa was greeted by a slightly warmer applause than the other heads of state as he stepped up to the desk in front to sign the Kigali Declaration.
Ramaphosa was the newest head of state to attend the extraordinary summit on the African Continental Free Trade Area.
He said although South Africa welcomed the “historic moment which was dreamt of by the founding fathers of the African Union (AU)”, South Africa needed a little more time before it could commit.
“All that holds us back from signing the actual agreement is our own consultation processes.
“We still need to consult at home, to consult in Cabinet, to consult our various partners at Nedlac, but also to finally consult with our parliamentarians, so we are really just going through what you would call the ‘clean-up process’. Everybody’s onboard at home, so as far as we are concerned, we are part of this.”
Forty-four AU member states signed the free trade agreement, 43 signed the Kigali Declaration and only 27 out of the 55 committed to the Protocol on the Free Movement of People.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa pardons 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding
-
SA among 40 countries to sign Kigali declaration
-
Striking Zim doctors turn down govt's ‘final’ offer
-
Mnangagwa to lift restrictions on travelling past State House at night
-
Diplomatic relations between SA, Rwanda to return to normal
-
'Time could have arrived for Africa to establish single currency'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.