'Rise of Cyril Ramaphosa gives us hope that some things will be fixed'
Sello Hatang, the chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, says that the country has been given a second chance to stop corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - With the state capture inquiry set to begin in a few months time, government has been warned that corruption needs to be eliminated at all levels of society.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation joined the rest of the country in marking Human Rights Day on Wednesday by calling for tougher action against graft.
Sello Hatang, the chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, says that the country has been given a second chance to stop corruption.
“The rise of Cyril Ramaphosa gives us hope that some things will be fixed, that corruption will be dealt with and that state institutions meant to deal with corruption will do so.”
He says government must take action now before the momentum is lost.
“For nine years we had a corruption crisis and other forms of social ills we must now deal with in this year of Madiba’s centenary.”
Hatang adds that corruption has damaged the country but it’s not too late to turn the situation around.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
