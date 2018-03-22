Ramaphosa wants to open SA borders for African business

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to look at foreigners coming to South Africa in a positive way and not as people who come to steal their jobs.

KIGALI - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa wants to make it easier for other Africans to come do business in future as part of a future African free trade area.

The president was speaking in Rwanda, where heads of state in the African Union attended the extraordinary summit on the African continental free trade area.

Ramaphosa and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame had a meeting to talk through issues that made it difficult for Rwandan citizens to get visas to come to South Africa.

After the close of an extraordinary African Union summit on the African continental free trade area agreement, Ramaphosa said that if Rwandans wanted to come to South Africa to do business, it should be allowed.

Relations between the two countries have been strained since 2010 as Rwandan opposition figures fled to SA.

“There is a deep yearning in Rwanda and the region for this visa matter to be resolved, and we need to open up the borders of our country and allow people to move,” he said.

South Africa signed the Kigali Declaration, which indicated a commitment to the free trade area.

