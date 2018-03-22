Ramaphosa wants to open SA borders for African business
President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to look at foreigners coming to South Africa in a positive way and not as people who come to steal their jobs.
KIGALI - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa wants to make it easier for other Africans to come do business in future as part of a future African free trade area.
Ramaphosa has urged citizens to look at foreigners coming to South Africa in a positive way and not as people who come to steal their jobs.
The president was speaking in Rwanda, where heads of state in the African Union attended the extraordinary summit on the African continental free trade area.
Ramaphosa and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame had a meeting to talk through issues that made it difficult for Rwandan citizens to get visas to come to South Africa.
After the close of an extraordinary African Union summit on the African continental free trade area agreement, Ramaphosa said that if Rwandans wanted to come to South Africa to do business, it should be allowed.
Relations between the two countries have been strained since 2010 as Rwandan opposition figures fled to SA.
“There is a deep yearning in Rwanda and the region for this visa matter to be resolved, and we need to open up the borders of our country and allow people to move,” he said.
South Africa signed the Kigali Declaration, which indicated a commitment to the free trade area.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own land
-
SA commits to establishing free trade area in Africa
-
Mnangagwa pardons 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding
-
SA among 40 countries to sign Kigali declaration
-
Striking Zim doctors turn down govt's ‘final’ offer
-
Diplomatic relations between SA, Rwanda to return to normal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.