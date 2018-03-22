Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claims

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says the headmaster is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing where he'll have to answer to a number of allegations.

Cullinan Combined School near Pretoria. Picture: Facebook
Cullinan Combined School near Pretoria. Picture: Facebook
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has suspended the principal of Cullinan Combined School outside Pretoria following allegations of mismanagement and nepotism.

Parents of pupils at the school have accused the principal of hiring unqualified teachers and of employing family members.

The department's Steve Mabona says the headmaster is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing where he'll have to answer to a number of allegations.

“We have since decided to charge the principal with a number of charges or allegations thereof. We have since decided to suspend him from participating in the schooling environment.”

Mabona says that a district official has been appointed to manage the school while the disciplinary process is underway.

“We have decided to deploy an administrator coming from a district. We will be introducing that person on Thursday. With the effect of Thursday, the principal will not be there.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA