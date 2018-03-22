Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claims
The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona says the headmaster is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing where he'll have to answer to a number of allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has suspended the principal of Cullinan Combined School outside Pretoria following allegations of mismanagement and nepotism.
Parents of pupils at the school have accused the principal of hiring unqualified teachers and of employing family members.
The department's Steve Mabona says the headmaster is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing where he'll have to answer to a number of allegations.
“We have since decided to charge the principal with a number of charges or allegations thereof. We have since decided to suspend him from participating in the schooling environment.”
Mabona says that a district official has been appointed to manage the school while the disciplinary process is underway.
“We have decided to deploy an administrator coming from a district. We will be introducing that person on Thursday. With the effect of Thursday, the principal will not be there.”
