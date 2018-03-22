NPA confirms 140 dockets received on Esidimeni tragedy
Former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning findings against those involved in the deadly project.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng has confirmed that its received 140 dockets from police on the Esidimeni tragedy.
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning findings against those involved in the deadly project, saying they lacked accountability and had little regard for human dignity.
At least 144 patients died after being moved to ill-equipped NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department in 2016.
The NPA says it’s now studying the contents of the dockets to see who must be held criminally liable.
Spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the process is likely to take between four and six weeks.
“If they identify that people must be held liable criminally for the Esidimeni deaths, processes of informing them of the charges must unfold.”
