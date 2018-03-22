NGOs seek temporary exemption from paying minimum wage
The Shukumisa Coalition, representing 1,500 NGOs, says implementing the R20 an hour national minimum wage will have a serious impact on the sector.
CAPE TOWN - A group of NGOs is asking Parliament for a temporary exemption from paying its workers a national minimum wage.
It says the subsidies organisations get from the government to assist vulnerable groups is inadequate and they won’t be able to afford it.
Parliament is currently considering submissions from the public on implementing a national minimum wage, as it chases a 1 May deadline to enact the new law.
The Shukumisa Coalition, representing 1,500 NGOs, says implementing the R20 an hour national minimum wage will have a serious impact on the sector.
Project manager Lisa Vetten says the non-profit sector was excluded from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) negotiations, which led to an agreement on implementing a national minimum wage.
While she says the coalition is not opposed to the proposal, the sector can’t afford it.
“We want to suggest that a temporary exemption - not permanent - be applied to this sector because we wish to protect jobs and we don’t wish services to be lost.”
She says an expert panel, recommended by the minimum wage panel to determine the effects a minimum wage would have on the sector, was never established.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Maimane’s comments on Esidimeni tragedy labelled reckless, opportunistic
-
Flood warning issued for northern parts of SA
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmers
-
‘Decision to fund Zuma's legal bills based on State Attorney Act’
-
Tshwane emergency services on high alert for flooding
-
Complaint laid against EFF’s Floyd Shivambu following assault on journo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.