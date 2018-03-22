NGOs seek temporary exemption from paying minimum wage

The Shukumisa Coalition, representing 1,500 NGOs, says implementing the R20 an hour national minimum wage will have a serious impact on the sector.

CAPE TOWN - A group of NGOs is asking Parliament for a temporary exemption from paying its workers a national minimum wage.

It says the subsidies organisations get from the government to assist vulnerable groups is inadequate and they won’t be able to afford it.

Parliament is currently considering submissions from the public on implementing a national minimum wage, as it chases a 1 May deadline to enact the new law.

The Shukumisa Coalition, representing 1,500 NGOs, says implementing the R20 an hour national minimum wage will have a serious impact on the sector.

Project manager Lisa Vetten says the non-profit sector was excluded from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) negotiations, which led to an agreement on implementing a national minimum wage.

While she says the coalition is not opposed to the proposal, the sector can’t afford it.

“We want to suggest that a temporary exemption - not permanent - be applied to this sector because we wish to protect jobs and we don’t wish services to be lost.”

She says an expert panel, recommended by the minimum wage panel to determine the effects a minimum wage would have on the sector, was never established.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)