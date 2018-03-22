Nedbank Cup QF venues, dates KO times confirmed

The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixtures will be played over two days, Saturday, 31 March and Sunday, 1 April 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2017/18 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture dates, venues and kick-off times have been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League.

On Saturday afternoon, 2014 semi-finalists Maritzburg United will welcome a confident Bloemfontein Celtic side to the Harry Gwala Stadium while NFD outfit, Ubuntu Cape Town aim to continue their fairytale run in the competition when they host Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium.

Kick-off for both fixtures is 15h30.

Later on Saturday evening, 2013 champions Kaizer Chiefs will host Limpopo-based side Baroka FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

This will be the first time the two sides meet in the Nedbank Cup since that 2011 quarterfinal clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium when Baroka FC – then campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League – caused one of the biggest upsets in South African football history after recording a famous 2-1 win over Amakhosi.

Kick-off is at 20h15.

On Sunday, Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns will square off at the Cape Town Stadium in what is said to be the most highly anticipated fixture of the quarterfinal stage.

The Citizens reached the quarterfinals after victories over Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates in the last 32 and last 16 stages respectively while the Brazilians went past Cape Town All Stars and EC Bees in the early stages of the competition.

Kick-off for this fixture is at 15h00.