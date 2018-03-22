Naspers to sell 2% of its stake in Tencent

Naspers said it planned to sell 190 million Tencent shares reducing its stake to 31.2%, triggering volatile trade in its stock.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Naspers said on Thursday it would sell 2% of its shares in China’s Tencent Holdings to reinforce its balance sheet and accelerate growth, but added it will not sell more shares for at least the next three years.

Naspers, which owns a third of the fast-growing Chinese company, said it planned to sell 190 million Tencent shares reducing its stake to 31.2%, triggering volatile trade in its stock.

“The funds will be used to reinforce Naspers’ balance sheet and will be invested over time to accelerate the growth of our classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses globally and to pursue other exciting growth opportunities when they arise,” Naspers said in a statement.

Naspers said it plans to offer the shares to institutional investors globally.

It also said it will not sell further Tencent shares for at least the next three years adding that it considers Tencent to be “one of the very best growth enterprises in any industry in the world”.

Naspers shares initially fell 3.21% to R3,348 but pared losses, dipping down 1.72% to R3,399.48 by 0929 GMT.

The investment in Tencent has helped to transform Naspers from a small South African newspaper publisher into the continent’s most valuable company.

Tencent earlier said it lost almost $20 billion from its market value after the firm missed quarterly revenue estimates and warned that planned investments may hurt margins.