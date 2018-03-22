Motshekga to hold urgent meeting with MECs, HODs to eradicate pit toilets

The high level meeting comes amid the grief and outrage caused by the death of a five-year-old girl who fell into a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will hold an urgent meeting with education officials on Thursday, including MECs and HODs to discuss poor ablution facilities at the country's schools in line with an instruction from the president.

Viwe Jali fell into the toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana last Tuesday.

The incident happened while a delegation of the National Council of Provinces is in the Eastern Cape to follow up on a 2016 visit and recommendations to improve conditions at schools in the province.

Motshekga says the undignified death is completely unacceptable and incredibly disturbing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Motshekga three months to look into the crisis and submit a report.

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape who drowned in a Limpopo pit toile t.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka and Lauren Isaacs