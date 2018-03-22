Mitchells Plain residents march against domestic violence

Protesters in Mitchells Plain are demanding domestic abuse cases be given more attention by authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters in Mitchell’s Plain marched against domestic violence on Wednesday.

They're demanding that domestic abuse cases be given more attention by authorities.

A Mitchell’s Plain resident complained about poor service from some police.

“If I phone for domestic violence, they don’t come in, they want to stand outside and what if that person takes me hostage with a gun?”