Mitchells Plain residents march against domestic violence
Protesters in Mitchells Plain are demanding domestic abuse cases be given more attention by authorities.
CAPE TOWN - Protesters in Mitchell’s Plain marched against domestic violence on Wednesday.
They're demanding that domestic abuse cases be given more attention by authorities.
A Mitchell’s Plain resident complained about poor service from some police.
“If I phone for domestic violence, they don’t come in, they want to stand outside and what if that person takes me hostage with a gun?”
The Mitchell’s Plain Impact Association in front of the police station - demanding that Domestic Violence cases be taken seriously. #HumanRightsDay KP pic.twitter.com/WS1Z20RQEq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2018
