Kingon ready to serve people of SA, get the job done
Mark Kingon took over the reins from former commissioner Tom Moyane after President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week placed him on suspension.
CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon says he plans to focus on the organisation's core mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation.
Kingon took over the reins from former commissioner Tom Moyane after President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week placed him on suspension.
In a scathing letter, the president blamed Moyane for bringing the revenue service and government into disrepute, adding he's lost confidence in Moyane to lead the organisation.
LISTEN: Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk
Kingon says he wants to correct the revenue service's wrongs and serve the people of South Africa.
“I don’t want to be focused on peripheral issues. I want to get the job done. Secondly, I think we must take seriously the principles of Batho Pele. We talk about putting people first, we need to make sure we do that even in our organisation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Investors grill Treasury officials on policy, SOEs, leadership
-
Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own land
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmers
-
Acting Sars boss Kingon looks to clean up revenue service
-
Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweet
-
Armed robbers hit CT malls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.