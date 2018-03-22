Kingon ready to serve people of SA, get the job done

Mark Kingon took over the reins from former commissioner Tom Moyane after President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week placed him on suspension.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon says he plans to focus on the organisation's core mandate of revenue collection and trade facilitation.

In a scathing letter, the president blamed Moyane for bringing the revenue service and government into disrepute, adding he's lost confidence in Moyane to lead the organisation.

Kingon says he wants to correct the revenue service's wrongs and serve the people of South Africa.

“I don’t want to be focused on peripheral issues. I want to get the job done. Secondly, I think we must take seriously the principles of Batho Pele. We talk about putting people first, we need to make sure we do that even in our organisation.”

