Mark Kingon determined to get Sars back on straight & narrow
The acting Sars commissioner says he doesn’t want to focus on peripheral issues, instead, he wants to ensure South Africans’ needs are put first.
CAPE TOWN - Acting South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says he’s determined to get the South African Revenue Service (Sars) back on the straight and narrow.
Kingon took over from Tom Moyane who has been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The president blames Moyane for bringing Sars and government into disrepute, saying he’s lost confidence in Moyane’s ability to lead the organisation.
Kingon says he doesn’t want to focus on peripheral issues, instead, he wants to ensure South Africans’ needs are put first.
“If somebody is applying for a refund, there’s a story behind that… I’m talking about the genuine taxpayers who need their money back and need to be served in a professional way.”
Kingon says he’s looking into the relationship between the Ombuds office and Sars, which had not been a strong one under the previous leadership.
“I’ve had a meeting with the operating officer of the ombudsman and we’ve committed to working together to make sure that we’re doing the right thing. We need to see ourselves not opposing each other and work together ultimately to improve the service to the client.”
LISTEN: Sars under Moyane was a fiscal risk - Adrian Lackay
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
