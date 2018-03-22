Mark Kingon determined to get Sars back on straight & narrow

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Mark Kingon determined to get Sars back on straight & narrow

The acting Sars commissioner says he doesn’t want to focus on peripheral issues, instead, he wants to ensure South Africans’ needs are put first.

Newly appointed acting South Africa Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Kingon. Picture: LinkedIn
Newly appointed acting South Africa Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Kingon. Picture: LinkedIn
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Acting South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says he’s determined to get the South African Revenue Service (Sars) back on the straight and narrow.

Kingon took over from Tom Moyane who has been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president blames Moyane for bringing Sars and government into disrepute, saying he’s lost confidence in Moyane’s ability to lead the organisation.

Kingon says he doesn’t want to focus on peripheral issues, instead, he wants to ensure South Africans’ needs are put first.

“If somebody is applying for a refund, there’s a story behind that… I’m talking about the genuine taxpayers who need their money back and need to be served in a professional way.”

Kingon says he’s looking into the relationship between the Ombuds office and Sars, which had not been a strong one under the previous leadership.

“I’ve had a meeting with the operating officer of the ombudsman and we’ve committed to working together to make sure that we’re doing the right thing. We need to see ourselves not opposing each other and work together ultimately to improve the service to the client.”

LISTEN: Sars under Moyane was a fiscal risk - Adrian Lackay

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA