Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own land

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has used his Human Rights Day speech to call on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa not to hand land back to white people.

He says the indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own the land and benefit from it.

Malema was speaking in Ermelo in Mpumalanga, where he said that basic human rights starts with land ownership.

“The struggle for economic emancipation so that we realise human rights starts here in Southern Africa. It will move from Southern Africa to the north, so that the whole of Africa is liberated.”

