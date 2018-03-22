Makhura's always been honest about Esidimeni role, says spokesperson

The DA on Wednesday announced it will be tabling a vote of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his entire Cabinet for violating the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Gauteng premier has reacted to an announcement by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to table a motion of no confidence in David Makhura, saying that he’s always been honest and transparent about his role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The party says that Makhura should take full responsibility for the Life Esidimeni tragedy by doing the honourable thing and stepping down.

One hundred and forty-four psychiatric patients died after the Gauteng Health Department terminated its contract with the Life Esidimeni group and moved them to ill-equipped NGOs.

Makhura's spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the premier has always been open to the public about his involvement in the lead up to the tragedy.

“When he appeared before Justice Moseneke under oath, he did speak about what he knew and what he did not know. While he did say all of that, he went on to say ‘however, as the premier of Gauteng I take full accountability and responsibility.’”

Maimane, together with members from the Gauteng provincial leadership, unveiled a plaque in honour of those who died at the Talisman Foundation in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The DA has called for Makhura to step down for allowing the Life Esidimeni tragedy to happen under his watch.

Maimane said: “Through the provincial leader of Gauteng will be tabling a motion of no confidence in David Makhura and we will continue with the criminal prosecution that is going against all of those who are responsible.”

Maimane says that those involved in the tragedy should not go unpunished.

“We cannot, today, in a democratic South Africa, allow people to murder our people. They did so in Marikana, they’re doing so here in Gauteng. What kind of ANC is this that murders our people?”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is currently investigating 45 cases regarding the Esidimeni tragedy.