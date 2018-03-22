Maitland school pupil killed in accident 'had a promising future'

-
MPs raise concerns over implementation of national minimum wageBusiness
-
Naspers to sell 2% of its stake in TencentBusiness
-
2 women wounded in Lavender Hill shootingLocal
-
Complaint laid against EFF’s Floyd Shivambu following assault on journoLocal
-
Kingon ready to serve people of SA, get the job doneLocal
-
Flood warning issued for northern parts of SALocal
Popular Topics
-
MPs raise concerns over implementation of national minimum wageBusiness
-
Naspers to sell 2% of its stake in TencentBusiness
-
2 women wounded in Lavender Hill shootingLocal
-
Complaint laid against EFF’s Floyd Shivambu following assault on journoLocal
-
[OPINION] Bold steps needed toward a ‘new normal’ on water allocation in SAOpinion
-
Kingon ready to serve people of SA, get the job doneLocal
Popular Topics
-
Du Plessis wins toss, SA opts to bat vs AustraliaSport
-
Sundowns' Mosimane satisfied with CAF Champions League drawSport
-
Sanchez expected more from himself after Man United moveSport
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attackSport
-
Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala still trying to understand motive behind saw attackSport
-
Bafana progress to Four Nations finalSport
-
Miss Venezuela pageant to probe contestants' ethics after social media feudLifestyle
-
'Sound of Music,' 'Rumours' albums deemed US national treasuresLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Behind the scenes with the Dynamix Jazz BandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] From high school musicals to CT International Jazz FestLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 21 March 2018Lifestyle
-
Markle’s wedding ring to follow royal tradition of Welsh goldLifestyle
-
Lindsay Lohan mocks criminal past in legal adLifestyle
-
Jerry Springer: My talk show isn’t for people with serious problemsLifestyle
-
Hilary Swank was happy to take career breakLifestyle
-
DA: Maimane supports Athol Trollip 100%Politics
-
CT Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing to resumePolitics
-
Mabuza admits ANC govt failed to deliver on land promiseLocal
-
EFF's Malema calls on SA to unite against VAT increasePolitics
-
'Journalists should not be threatened'Politics
-
Maimane breaks silence on Zille’s tweet: I don’t support her viewsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Bold steps needed toward a ‘new normal’ on water allocation in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] The value of human rights in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted. FinallyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Naspers to sell 2% of its stake in TencentBusiness
-
Kingon ready to serve people of SA, get the job doneLocal
-
Women grow 70% of Africa's food. But have few rights over the land they tendAfrica
-
Investors grill Treasury officials on policy, SOEs, leadershipBusiness
-
Acting Sars boss Kingon looks to clean up revenue serviceBusiness
-
Rand slips as market awaits Moody's reviewBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
Maitland school pupil killed in accident 'had a promising future'
Bianca Ngolli, aged 16, was killed after being hit by a truck outside the school premises last week.
CAPE TOWN - A Maitland Secondary School learner who died in an accident has been described as a bright pupil who had a promising future.
Bianca Ngolli, aged 16, was killed after being hit by a truck outside the school premises last week.
The teenager had been standing on the pavement when the truck’s trailer cut across the curb and hit her.
The vehicle was turning from Royal Road into Station Road, towards a shipping container depot.
Maitland Secondary School headmaster Riedwaan Kenny says that his learners, as well as pupils from a nearby primary school, are at great risk due to high volumes of truck traffic throughout the day.
“Sometimes those trucks line up along the side of the road in order to enter the container depot and they form a 500-metre-long line. The concern is that the roads are very narrow there and especially in the afternoon when schools are out.”
Ngolli was laid to rest on Wednesday.
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Investors grill Treasury officials on policy, SOEs, leadership2 hours ago
-
Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own land3 hours ago
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmersone hour ago
-
Acting Sars boss Kingon looks to clean up revenue service3 hours ago
-
Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweet4 hours ago
-
Armed robbers hit CT malls4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.