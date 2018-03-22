Maitland school pupil killed in accident 'had a promising future'

Bianca Ngolli, aged 16, was killed after being hit by a truck outside the school premises last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Maitland Secondary School learner who died in an accident has been described as a bright pupil who had a promising future.

The teenager had been standing on the pavement when the truck’s trailer cut across the curb and hit her.

The vehicle was turning from Royal Road into Station Road, towards a shipping container depot.

Maitland Secondary School headmaster Riedwaan Kenny says that his learners, as well as pupils from a nearby primary school, are at great risk due to high volumes of truck traffic throughout the day.

“Sometimes those trucks line up along the side of the road in order to enter the container depot and they form a 500-metre-long line. The concern is that the roads are very narrow there and especially in the afternoon when schools are out.”

Ngolli was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.