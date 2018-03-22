Maimane’s comments on Esidimeni tragedy labelled reckless, opportunistic
Mmusi Maimane said Premier David Makhura and the provincial government should be held accountable for killing 144 victims of the Esidimeni tragedy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) has described as reckless, irresponsible and opportunistic the comments by Mmusi Maimane that the provincial government has murdered people.
The Democratic Alliance leader said on Wednesday that Premier David Makhura and the provincial government should be held accountable for killing 144 victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The psychiatric patients died after the provincial Health Department terminated its contract with the Life Esidimeni group and moved them to ill-equipped NGOs.
Maimane says while the party welcomes the outcomes of the arbitration process, those responsible should be held accountable.
Gauteng ANC spokesperson Motaletale Modiba says Maimane’s call for a motion of no confidence in Makhura is a cheap attempt to exploit the pain suffered by affected families.
“Maimane’s false accusations must be seen within that context, as nothing but an electioneering process.”
