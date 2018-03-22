Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweet

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille took to Twitter this week saying that she wanted to know what the families of the Esidimeni victims had done to raise the alarm about their suffering before they died.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has distanced his party from Helen Zille's tweet about the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The Western Cape premier took to Twitter this week, saying that it was good that the families will now be compensated by the Gauteng government for the deaths of their loved ones but she wanted to know what they had done to raise the alarm about their suffering before they died.

One hundred and forty-four patients died after the Gauteng Health Department moved them from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs.

Maimane says he doesn’t support Zille's views.

“Our people have gone through great tragedy and gone through difficult times and I think we must all acknowledge and be empathetic towards that and recognise the pain that goes with it.”

At the same time, civil society group unite behind's Zackie Achmat has confirmed that he'll be laying a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against the Western Cape premier.