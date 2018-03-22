Mabuza: Government has neglected children
Deputy president David Mabuza focused on a few cases involving young children when he reminded government officials that they are cheating South Africans of freedom by not delivering what was promised before 1994.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says that government has neglected children and that the recent deaths involving schools across the country exposes how leaders have abused human rights.
Mabuza gave the keynote address to a large crowd at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium in Sharpeville on Wednesday during a Human Rights Day event.
Mabuza focused on a few cases involving young children when he reminded government officials that they are cheating South Africans of freedom by not delivering what was promised before 1994.
The deputy president spoke of 5-year-old Viwe Jali, who drowned in a pit latrine at her eastern cape school last week.
She was not the first.
Four years ago, in Limpopo, Michael Komape, also five-years-old at the time, met the same fate.
Mabuza also made reference to other cases, including that of a police officer who allegedly sexually assaulted pupils from a school in Soweto after being tasked with preparing them for a case against a school guard who had also violated them.
He says there is shame on the part of government.
“Such a tragedy exposes our neglect of children and abuse of human rights that Tambo fought for. Where is our care?”
The police officer in the Soweto case has still not been arrested.
Popular in Local
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
'Journalists should not be threatened'
-
[CARTOON] Go Get 'em, Rabada!
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018
-
Mabuza lays wreath at memorial site for Sharpeville massacre victims
-
Armed robbers target Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.