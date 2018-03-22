Mabuza: Government has neglected children

Deputy president David Mabuza focused on a few cases involving young children when he reminded government officials that they are cheating South Africans of freedom by not delivering what was promised before 1994.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says that government has neglected children and that the recent deaths involving schools across the country exposes how leaders have abused human rights.

Mabuza gave the keynote address to a large crowd at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium in Sharpeville on Wednesday during a Human Rights Day event.

The deputy president spoke of 5-year-old Viwe Jali, who drowned in a pit latrine at her eastern cape school last week.

She was not the first.

Four years ago, in Limpopo, Michael Komape, also five-years-old at the time, met the same fate.

Mabuza also made reference to other cases, including that of a police officer who allegedly sexually assaulted pupils from a school in Soweto after being tasked with preparing them for a case against a school guard who had also violated them.

He says there is shame on the part of government.

“Such a tragedy exposes our neglect of children and abuse of human rights that Tambo fought for. Where is our care?”

The police officer in the Soweto case has still not been arrested.