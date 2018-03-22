Mabuza admits ANC govt failed to deliver on land promise
Deputy president David Mabuza says the issue of land expropriation needs to be carried out in order for the previously disadvantaged to really feel the fruits of freedom.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has admitted that the African National Congress (ANC) government has not delivered on its promise to deal with the land issue.
Mabuza was speaking on Wednesday at a Human Rights Day event in Sharpeville, in Gauteng.
Mabuza focused on abuse, education, racism and inequality during his address.
He also addressed the issue of land expropriation, saying that it needs to be carried out in order for the previously disadvantaged to really feel the fruits of freedom.
“It is also a day which reminds us that freedom and democracy remains meaningless if the majority of South Africans remain trapped without work, jobs or land.”
A motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation was passed in Parliament last month.
While a parliamentary committee has not taken a final decision on the issue and with public hearings still to be held, the topic has already caused panic, especially among white farmers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.