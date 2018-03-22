Mabuza admits ANC govt failed to deliver on land promise

Deputy president David Mabuza says the issue of land expropriation needs to be carried out in order for the previously disadvantaged to really feel the fruits of freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has admitted that the African National Congress (ANC) government has not delivered on its promise to deal with the land issue.

Mabuza was speaking on Wednesday at a Human Rights Day event in Sharpeville, in Gauteng.

Mabuza focused on abuse, education, racism and inequality during his address.

He also addressed the issue of land expropriation, saying that it needs to be carried out in order for the previously disadvantaged to really feel the fruits of freedom.

“It is also a day which reminds us that freedom and democracy remains meaningless if the majority of South Africans remain trapped without work, jobs or land.”

A motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation was passed in Parliament last month.

While a parliamentary committee has not taken a final decision on the issue and with public hearings still to be held, the topic has already caused panic, especially among white farmers.

