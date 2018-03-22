Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack

| Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala he is recovering well from the assault and can feel his feet and move his toes.

JOHANNESBURG - Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala says he remembers the morning of an attack that almost saw him lose his legs.

Gwala was assaulted by three men in the early hours of 6 March 2018 during a training ride.

The criminals used a handsaw to try and hack off his legs.

Gwala says that he is recovering well from the assault and can feel his feet and move his toes.

On the morning of the attack, Gwala says the attackers did not say anything to him while they attempted to saw his legs off.

Listen to the audio above for more

