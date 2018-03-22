Lions switch it up for clash with Jaguares

JOHANNESBURG- The Lions have picked a strong starting line to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg returns to the midfield from the wing, in place of Harold Vorster who drops out of the matchday squad. Franco Mostert will revert back to lock where he will continue to captain the side and partner Marvin Orie, while Cyle Brink returns in the number 7 jersey.

South African player of the year Malcom Marx drops down to the bench in place of Robbie Coetzee who gets his first start of the competition. Elton Jantjies will have a new half-back partner in Marco Janse van Vuuren who takes the place of the injured Ross Cronje.

Kick off in Buenos Aires is at 11:40pm South African time.

Line-up:

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Robert Kruger, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van RooyenSubstitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Shaun Reynolds