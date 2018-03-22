Life Esidimeni case receiving top priority - police
The National Prosecuting Authority is now studying 45 cases before deciding on who to prosecute.
JOHANNESBURG - The police say that a team of detectives is working round the clock to investigate the Life Esidimeni tragedy, to bring the matter to finality and give the families of those affected some sort of closure.
Earlier this week, retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning findings against those involved, saying that they lacked accountability and had little regard for human dignity.
At least 144 people mentally ill patients died after being transferred to ill equipped NGOs.
The police's Vish Naidoo says that the 45 cases were handed over to the NPA in February and police are still studying over 90 inquest dockets.
“The other 99, I must say, they are extremely complex. If you look at the time they had passed on, some of them had been buried for a very long time. It is really complicated.”
Naidoo says the investigation is receiving top priority.
“There’s a lot of time and effort being put into this investigation to try and bring finality and closure.”
The families say they won't rest until justice is served. Each family will be compensated for common law and constitutional damages.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
