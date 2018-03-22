Kremlin describes Boris Johnson’s comments as ‘disgusting’

Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin would try to bolster Russia’s image through hosting the soccer showpiece in much the same way as Adolf Hitler used the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kremlin has described as “disgusting” remarks by British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, comparing Russia’s hosting of the soccer world cup later this year with Nazi Germany’s hosting of the Olympics.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has hit back at the statement, saying its undoubtedly insulting and unacceptable.

In remarkable scenes at a Russian Foreign Ministry event in Moscow attended by dozens of foreign diplomats and broadcast on state TV on Wednesday, the two sides also launched sharp allegations against each other over the nerve agent attack.

Britain accused Moscow of running an assassination programme to eliminate its enemies, while Russia said Britain may itself have orchestrated the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in England.

The attack in Salisbury, England, has plunged ties between London and Moscow into their worst crisis since the Cold War. Britain has blamed Russia for the attack - something Moscow denies - and both have expelled diplomats in the standoff.

Russia had organised Wednesday’s event to explain its stance and lost little time in alleging that Britain itself had either directly or indirectly orchestrated the attack or had allowed “a terrorist attack” to take place on British soil.

Emma Nottingham, a British diplomat, countered that London had concluded it was “highly likely” that Moscow stood behind the attempted assassination of the Skripals for four reasons:

“The identification of the chemical agent by our world leading scientists, our knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent ... Russia’s record in conducting state-sponsored assassinations ... and our assessment that Russia views defectors as legitimate targets.

Many ambassadors including those of Britain, France, Germany and the United States, stayed away from the Moscow event, sending more junior officials instead.

But key Western countries criticized Russia and offered Britain their support. Some others, including Sweden and the Czech Republic, publicly complained about Russian accusations that their countries might have been the origin of the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack.

Additional reporting by Reuters.