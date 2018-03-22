John Cena would face Conor McGregor in WWE
The former WWE Champion has revealed he would be happy to lock up with the current UFC lightweight champion in a match for the sports entertainment company.
LONDON - John Cena would “absolutely” face off with Conor McGregor in a WWE ring.
The former WWE Champion has revealed he would be happy to lock up with the current UFC lightweight champion in a match for the sports entertainment company but admitted it relies on the mixed martial arts star is up for the challenge.
Speaking to The Hook, he said: “Would I ever be up for getting in a ring with McGregor McGregor? Absolutely, but that would mean he would have to be up for getting in a WWE ring so let’s not put the cart before the horse ladies and gents.
“Let’s see what Mr McGregor wants to do and then figure it out from there. I’m not the one to hand out invites. I don’t do that. That’s not in my job description, that’s gonna be up to him.”
McGregor, 29, is no stranger to taking on new challenges, having faced former boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather, last year.
However, he has taken shots at WWE superstars - and Cena himself - in the past, suggesting he is not a fan of sports entertainment.
He previously ranted: “What’s the main guy? John Cena. He’s 40. He’s 40 years of age. He’s walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there. He’s a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr Olympia motherf*.”
More recently, ‘Blockers’ actor Cena has been complimentary when it comes to the outspoken UFC star and insisted his promotion for the Mayweather fight is a perfect example of what WWE strives to do.
He said: “He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good, or better than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against [Floyd] Mayweather - that’s what we do. He did it as good, or better than us.”
Popular in Sport
-
Nedbank Cup QF venues, dates KO times confirmed
-
Sundowns' Mosimane satisfied with CAF Champions League draw
-
Zlatan leaves Man United after club agrees to terminate contract
-
Bafana progress to Four Nations final
-
De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround - Cummins
-
Stormers change 4 for Reds battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.