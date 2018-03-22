Jessica Chastain urges men to start own #MeToo movement

The 40-year-old actress is a supporter of both campaigns which were launched for women to share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment.

LONDON - Jessica Chastain thinks men around the world should get inspired by their female counterparts and start their own #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

The 40-year-old actress is a supporter of both campaigns which were launched for women to share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment in the wake of the revelations that were made public in 2017 about movie producer Harvey Weinstein's conduct towards women throughout his Hollywood career.

Although it is the conduct of some guys which has been put under the microscope by #MeToo and Time's Up, she recognises that "men also suffer a lot" and she wants them to follow the lead of their female peers and do something to tackle the high suicide rate among males.

Speaking to the German issue of GQ magazine, she said: "I think, men also suffer a lot, because of the circumstances we live in ... Worldwide, the suicidal rate among men is much higher than that among women. No one talks about that. That's ultimately linked to our idea of the sexes, which only allows a strong man, but none that shows his feelings ... Of course, a man can be ambitious or whatever he wants to be. But he needs to be able to handle his own feelings competently. That's something I long for and it's the kind of character I encounter in my life again and again: men, who express their feelings openly."

Chastain wants gender stereotyping to stop, rather than define certain characteristics as male or female she wants people to recognise traits as human.

The Molly's Game star explained: "I believe we should stop labelling certain traits as male or female ... In the past, we perceived female figures as what the men around them made them to be. Women looking for love. Women looking for a man ... But exactly this layout - women looking, men finding - is what we've put up with for way too long. It's a media problem."