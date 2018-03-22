Gauteng cold front expected to last until Friday

Forecasters at the Weather Service say the cold front will affect mostly areas in the north-eastern parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng is currently gripped by another cold front and it will remain cloudy and wet at least until Friday.

Forecaster Kunsa Masizana said: “We are expecting mostly the north-eastern parts of the country to receive some rainfall for today and tomorrow mainly and 80% chance over Gauteng, North West and the north-eastern part of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.”

Please be advised of the following for the 22/23nd of March 2018. Persistent rainfall could result in localized flooding in places mentioned as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west. pic.twitter.com/twp4O0BKyl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 21, 2018

Free State Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/fOl8DspMvP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018

North West Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/j1TPSS3aoI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018

Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/wjFLGmuiYe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/sqmNZuUcJI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018

🔴ALERT: SEVERE STORM warning issued



📍All of GP



📆 Thursday & Friday



⚠️POSSIBLE THREATS:

• HEAVY RAIN of 100mm+ over 48hrs

• LOCALISED URBAN FLOODING 🌊🏙



🚨 EMERGENCY ☎️ NUMBERS:

📱112 from cell

🚑/🚒10177

🚔10111

🚙083-843-22 AA — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 22, 2018

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/pOoOqUylQp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018