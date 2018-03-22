Gauteng cold front expected to last until Friday
Forecasters at the Weather Service say the cold front will affect mostly areas in the north-eastern parts of the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng is currently gripped by another cold front and it will remain cloudy and wet at least until Friday.
Forecaster Kunsa Masizana said: “We are expecting mostly the north-eastern parts of the country to receive some rainfall for today and tomorrow mainly and 80% chance over Gauteng, North West and the north-eastern part of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.”
Please be advised of the following for the 22/23nd of March 2018. Persistent rainfall could result in localized flooding in places mentioned as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west. pic.twitter.com/twp4O0BKyl— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 21, 2018
Free State Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/fOl8DspMvP— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018
North West Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/j1TPSS3aoI— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018
Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/wjFLGmuiYe— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018
Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/sqmNZuUcJI— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018
🔴ALERT: SEVERE STORM warning issued— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 22, 2018
📍All of GP
📆 Thursday & Friday
⚠️POSSIBLE THREATS:
• HEAVY RAIN of 100mm+ over 48hrs
• LOCALISED URBAN FLOODING 🌊🏙
🚨 EMERGENCY ☎️ NUMBERS:
📱112 from cell
🚑/🚒10177
🚔10111
🚙083-843-22 AA
Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 22.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/pOoOqUylQp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2018
📸 Another snap of flooding in Pretoria North late on Wednesday | Rachel de Beer pic.twitter.com/W378MYdEG1— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 22, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweet
-
Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own land
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018
-
Armed robbers hit CT malls
-
Acting Sars boss Kingon looks to clean up revenue service
-
Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.