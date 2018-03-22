Flood warning issued for northern parts of SA

The warning has been issued for the eastern parts of the Free State, parts of the North West, Gauteng, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the western parts of Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the northern parts of the country.

A cold front is currently moving across the flagged areas and is expected to bring heavy rain that the Weather Service says could lead to localised flooding. The cold front is expected to last until Friday.

Flooding was already reported in Tswhane overnight.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse: "We're looking at 15mm and above and this will lead to localised flooding, which has already been experienced across the province."