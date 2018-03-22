Eoin Morgan to Captain ICC World XI against Windies
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan will lead an ICC World XI in a T20 match against the Windies at Lord’s on 31 May 2018.
The game will raise funds for two stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.
Defending ICC World T20 Champions, the Windies will face what is expected to be a very strong World XI side with Morgan at the helm and the England captain is relishing the prospect: "I am delighted to captain the ICC World XI at Lord’s in May against the West Indies,”
"The cricket family always comes together to support worthwhile causes and this one-off T20I, featuring some of the best players in the world will be a great spectacle at the home of cricket.
"I am sure the sporting public will come out in force and help raise money and awareness towards restoring parts of the Caribbean hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September last year, which ripped through many communities in this beautiful part of the world."
