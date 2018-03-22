Education Dept plans to fast-track provision of safe toilets at schools
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Education Minister Angie Motshekga that she had a month to provide him with an audit on school sanitation.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the recent tragedies at schools have forced her department to re-prioritise sanitation as a matter of urgency.
Motshekga has called an urgent meeting with provincial education heads to discuss issues around school infrastructure.
WATCH: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga say the department has committed to provide a detailed audit on the outstanding sanitation in the system in less than 3 months#SchoolInfrastructure pic.twitter.com/NGoRpmpjFi— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 22, 2018
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Education Minister that she had a month to provide him with an audit on school sanitation and three months to roll out proper infrastructure.
Ramaphosa gave the instruction after five-year-old Viwe Jali drowned in an Eastern Cape pit toilet earlier in March.
WATCH: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga talk about the resolutions of the meeting #SchoolInfrastructure pic.twitter.com/9lRnV9X6B3— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 22, 2018
Motshekga says her department will be working in all provinces to accelerate the provision of adequate and safe sanitation at schools.
Motshekga says her department has committed to provide Ramaphosa with a detailed audit including costs to address the problem.
“On our current budget, we will reprioritise that which we can.”
The education minister has once again sent her condolences to the family of Lumka Mkhethwa, who drowned in a pit toilet at a school in Bizana.
WATCH: Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga talk about the presentations that were made during the meeting [Part2] #SchoolInfrastructure pic.twitter.com/4msv8ljr1I— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 22, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
