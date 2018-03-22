Education Dept plans to fast-track provision of safe toilets at schools

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Education Dept plans to fast-track provision of safe toilets at schools

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Education Minister Angie Motshekga that she had a month to provide him with an audit on school sanitation.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga briefing the media after she called an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga briefing the media after she called an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the recent tragedies at schools have forced her department to re-prioritise sanitation as a matter of urgency.

Motshekga has called an urgent meeting with provincial education heads to discuss issues around school infrastructure.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Education Minister that she had a month to provide him with an audit on school sanitation and three months to roll out proper infrastructure.

Ramaphosa gave the instruction after five-year-old Viwe Jali drowned in an Eastern Cape pit toilet earlier in March.

Motshekga says her department will be working in all provinces to accelerate the provision of adequate and safe sanitation at schools.

Motshekga says her department has committed to provide Ramaphosa with a detailed audit including costs to address the problem.

“On our current budget, we will reprioritise that which we can.”

The education minister has once again sent her condolences to the family of Lumka Mkhethwa, who drowned in a pit toilet at a school in Bizana.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA