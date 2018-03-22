District Attorney reviews sexual assault allegations against Ed Westwick

The 30-year-old actor was accused in November 2017 of raping actress Kristina Cohen when she visited his home in 2014.

LONDON - Sexual assault allegations against Ed Westwick are being reviewed by authorities.

The 30-year-old actor was accused in November 2017 of raping actress Kristina Cohen when she visited his home in 2014, and Los Angeles police were investigating the claims, which have now been passed on to the LA District Attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for the office confirmed to US Weekly that the case was submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, 20 March, and is currently under review.

The former Gossip Girl star previously denied the allegation against him.

He tweeted at the time the claims were made public: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Kristina’s allegations then prompted a second claim from Aurélie Wynn, who alleged that a “similar” ordeal happened to her when she visited Westwick’s home with her boyfriend at the time, Mark Salling, and then another from Rachel Eck, who claimed the actor had groped her breasts when she and her ex-boyfriend visited him at a villa in West Hollywood.

Both the other alleged assaults also took place in 2014.

However, Westwick - who was fired from BBC drama Ordeal by Innocence in the wake of the claims - took to social media to slam the allegations against him as “probably untrue” and insisted he would never do anything so “vile and horrific”.

He wrote: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not and am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”