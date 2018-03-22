‘Decision to fund Zuma's legal bills based on State Attorney Act’
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the House that R15,3 million had been spent so far.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the decision to use public funds for Jacob Zuma’s legal defence in relation to fraud and corruption charges was based on the State Attorney Act.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema tackled Ramaphosa about the government's agreement to pay Zuma's legal costs during his first question and answer session in the National Assembly on 14 March.
Ramaphosa told the House that R15,3 million had been spent so far.
But he could not tell Malema which law or policy formed the basis for the undertaking and promised to provide him with the information – which he has now done.
President Ramaphosa says the State Attorney Act allows for the state to pay legal costs where the government is not a party to a matter before the courts but is either interested or concerned in it – or where it is in the public interest to provide a government official with legal representation.
His written reply to the Malema says at the time that Zuma was alleged to have committed the offences, he was a government official – at provincial and then later, national level.
Zuma was MEC for Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal before becoming deputy president.
Ramaphosa says the State Attorney decided to grant Zuma’s request that the state pay his legal costs on condition that he undertook to refund the money if it was found that he acted in his personal capacity and outside the scope of his employment.
Zuma signed the undertaking.
Zuma’s lawyers are now preparing to take on review the decision by National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams that he be prosecuted on the charges.
Popular in Politics
-
Maimane’s comments on Esidimeni tragedy labelled reckless, opportunistic
-
De Lille disciplinary hearing delayed as panel member recuses himself
-
[WATCH] De Lille disciplinary hearings postponed indefinitely
-
Parliament step closer to replacing National Key Points Act
-
EFF's Malema calls on SA to unite against VAT increase
-
Mabuza admits ANC govt failed to deliver on land promise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.