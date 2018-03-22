David Mabuza calls for end to HIV and Aids stigma
In his first official visit to KwaZulu-Natal since becoming deputy president, David Mabuza has urged the thousands gathered to regularly test for both TB and HIV.
DURBAN - Deputy President David Mabuza has called for an end to the stigma for HIV and Aids, saying it is a disease that is the same as all others.
Mabuza was speaking in Cato Manor, Durban, as the government joins the rest of the globe in commemorating World Tuberculosis (TB) Day.
Thousands have braved the rainy weather to be addressed by dignitaries including Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
In his first official visit to KwaZulu-Natal since becoming deputy president, Mabuza has urged the thousands gathered to regularly test for both TB and HIV.
Mabuza has made a commitment to come back to KZN to check the progress in the province’s fight against the virus.
“It is worrisome that TB still causes so much pain and suffering in our country when this disease is curable.”
Mabuza has called for the fast-tracking of the National Strategic Plan, which is aimed at combating TB, HIV and sexually transmitted infections.
Mabuza says medium-term reports on the progress made to fight TB must be submitted to the Department of Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation.
“All our provinces must urgently finalise their plans so that we can move together promptly and speedily in a coordinated manner to improve the health and wellbeing of our people.”
The United Nations will host the first-ever UN General Assembly high-level meeting on TB in September which is aimed at compiling a political declaration on the disease.
IN PICS: Deputy President and Chairperson of the South African AIDS Council (SANAC) David Mabuza at the World TB Day Commemoration in Mayville, KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/4WNZErZrou— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 22, 2018
END TB global strategy prevention, care and control #WorldTBDay #WorldTBDay2018 #WTBD2018 #WTB #WTBD #TB @SA_AIDSCOUNCIL pic.twitter.com/Km1A69KfLh— Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 22, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
