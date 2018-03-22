DA to appoint third panellist in De Lille disciplinary case
One of the panel members, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, has recused himself after Patricia de Lille's legal team requested him not to participate in the process.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a third panellist in the Patricia de Lille disciplinary case now needs to be appointed before the matter can resume.
One of the panel members, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, has recused himself after De Lille 's legal team requested him not to participate in the process.
The disciplinary hearing, which Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille sees as an opportunity to clear her name, has been delayed as the panel is inquorate.
Chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, James Selfe, explains a new member will now be appointed and brought up to speed with the details of the case following Monchusi's resignation.
“He chose to withdraw on his own volition. He did not provide any reasons. But he believed that rather than causing any delays in the proceedings, he'd rather withdraw.”
Selfe adds a request for another panel member, Sheila Camerer, to also recuse herself has been heard but not yet finalised.
“We have absolutely no doubt that she’s a fit and proper person to serve on the panel.”
De Lille says she is frustrated with the slow pace at which the disciplinary process is starting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
