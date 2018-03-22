DA: Maimane supports Athol Trollip 100%
The Democratic Alliance is trying to drum up support in Port Elizabeth to fight an EFF-sponsored no-confidence motion against Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Athol Trollip.
CAPE TOWN - It seems to the season for no-confidence motions.
The Democratic Alliance is trying to drum up support in Port Elizabeth to fight an Economic Freedom Fighters-sponsored no-confidence motion against Mayor Athol Trollip.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane was in the city this week, where he launched the "Save Nelson Mandela Bay" campaign.
His spokesperson Portia Adams says: “It would be premature for me to say this is the way we’ll go forward because we don’t know which way the motion will go. Irrespective of us not knowing like I indicated, the leader supports the mayor 100% and the work he does in Nelson Mandela Bay.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
