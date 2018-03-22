DA hopes Gauteng Legislature members will vote against Makhura

DA's Mike Moriarty says more than just compensation, families of Life Esidimeni victims need redress in the form of removing the leaders responsible for the disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes members of the Gauteng Legislature will use their conscious when the time comes to vote in a motion of no confidence in Premier David Makhura.

The party's John Moody has filed a notice of intent to bring the motion against the premier and his Cabinet over the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients in illegal NGOs.

The party says Makhura's claim that he was not aware of the situation is simply not true.

Last year, Premier Makhura escaped a motion of no confidence tabled against by the Economic Freedom Fighters over the Esidimeni tragedy.

Now, following former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke's judgment, he faces another motion. This time from the DA.

The party's Mike Moriarty says much has been revealed since the first motion and he believes this one will be successful.

“There was evidence that what came from that commission was not available at the time of the EFF’s motion last year. So, there has been water under the bridge and there has been more information that has come to light.”

Moriarty says more than just compensation, families of the victims need redress in the form of removing the leaders responsible for the disaster.