CT Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing to resume

The hearing got off to a slow start on Tuesday, with the entire day spent on dealing with housekeeping issues.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing is set to resume in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has set four days aside to deal with charges levelled against the mayor.

A DA sub-committee report levelled allegations against the Cape Town mayor, accusing her of damaging the party’s image and overplaying her hand in the management of the city.

De Lille wants the proceedings opened up to the media. An announcement on the matter is expected sometime today.

“If the answer is no, then there might be a delay.”

She remains confident that she will clear her name during these hearings, saying that she's the victim of a political conspiracy aimed at removing her from office.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)