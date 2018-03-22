CT Mayor De Lille arrives for disciplinary hearing
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille arrived at Parliament for the hearing, which is probing, among other things, alleged maladministration and cover-ups.
CAPE TOWN – It remains to be seen whether the disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will get into the meat of the case when it resumes today.
#DeLille CT Mayor has arrived at Parliament where her disciplinary hearing will proceed today CA pic.twitter.com/KmPwj2aZ6E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2018
De Lille arrived at Parliament for the hearing, which is probing, among other things, alleged maladministration and cover-ups.
The hearings got off to a slow start on Tuesday, with the entire day spent on dealing with housekeeping issues.
The Democratic Alliance has set four days aside to deal with charges leveled against the mayor.
The disciplinary panel expected to announce whether proceedings will be opened to the media and the public.
If they aren’t open, De Lille has this warning: “If they refuse to have it open, I’ll have to ask them to postpone it so that I can go to court.”
De Lille has maintained her innocence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
DA: Maimane supports Athol Trollip 100%
-
Mabuza admits ANC govt failed to deliver on land promise
-
Maimane breaks silence on Zille’s tweet: I don’t support her views
-
EFF's Malema calls on SA to unite against VAT increase
-
'Journalists should not be threatened'
-
Ministers sacked by Ramaphosa assigned new jobs as backbenchers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.