CT Mayor De Lille arrives for disciplinary hearing

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille arrived at Parliament for the hearing, which is probing, among other things, alleged maladministration and cover-ups.

CAPE TOWN – It remains to be seen whether the disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will get into the meat of the case when it resumes today.

#DeLille CT Mayor has arrived at Parliament where her disciplinary hearing will proceed today CA pic.twitter.com/KmPwj2aZ6E — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2018

De Lille arrived at Parliament for the hearing, which is probing, among other things, alleged maladministration and cover-ups.

The hearings got off to a slow start on Tuesday, with the entire day spent on dealing with housekeeping issues.

The Democratic Alliance has set four days aside to deal with charges leveled against the mayor.

The disciplinary panel expected to announce whether proceedings will be opened to the media and the public.

If they aren’t open, De Lille has this warning: “If they refuse to have it open, I’ll have to ask them to postpone it so that I can go to court.”

De Lille has maintained her innocence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)