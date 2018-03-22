Complaint laid against EFF’s Floyd Shivambu following assault on journo
This follows the assault on Tuesday of Netwerk24 multi-media journalist Adrian de Kock in the parliamentary precinct.
CAPE TOWN - The Press Gallery Association (PGA) has laid an official complaint about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu and a party staff member with Parliament’s presiding officers.
The incident was captured on camera.
Shivambu has since apologised for what he called “inappropriate conduct”, but the PGA says Parliament must take action.
Parliament’s PGA says that MPs have a right to refuse to answer journalists’ questions, but that any form of violence is unacceptable.
Chairperson Andisiwe Makinana says the PGA believes that Shivambu’s conduct was in breach of the code of ethics for Members of Parliament.
The PGA has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise, asking for appropriate action to be taken. The PGA also wants to know the identity of the EFF staff member who was involved in the incident.
Shivambu has since apologised to the journalist, who has laid a complaint with police.
Video footage shows Shivambu and another man pressing De Kock up against a wall and laying their hands on his neck.
WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
