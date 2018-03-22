City of CT supports call to promote water awareness

The City of Cape Town’s average dam level is at 22.7%, while the Western Cape’s stands at just over 18% as it deals with the worst drought in over a century.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it supports a call from the World Water Forum to promote awareness, build political commitment and trigger action on critical water issues at all levels.

Thursday marks World Water Day under the theme: “Water for Nature”.

Cape Town Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson said: “As the demand for water grows, we need to redefine our relationship with it. We need to accept that the days of plentiful water supply in Cape Town, as in many other cities, may be over. This means we must change the way we think about and use water.”

WATCH: World Water Day: CT’s water threat

Saving water means saving lives. On World Water Day, all Capetonians should be proud of their sacrifices which considerably brought down the City's water consumption. #WorldWaterDayhttps://t.co/0o09ShiOie pic.twitter.com/HL9UHRR3mc — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) March 22, 2018

Ever wondered why Day Zero keeps moving out? Peter Flower, City of Cape Town’s Director of Water and Sanitation, explains. #ThinkWaterCT #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/FQZZ6kBwgq — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 16, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)