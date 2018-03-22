Popular Topics
City of CT supports call to promote water awareness

The City of Cape Town’s average dam level is at 22.7%, while the Western Cape’s stands at just over 18% as it deals with the worst drought in over a century.

FILE: The Theewaterskloof dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: The Theewaterskloof dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it supports a call from the World Water Forum to promote awareness, build political commitment and trigger action on critical water issues at all levels.

Thursday marks World Water Day under the theme: “Water for Nature”.

The City of Cape Town’s average dam level is at 22.7%, while the Western Cape’s stands at just over 18% as it deals with the worst drought in over a century.

Cape Town Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson said: “As the demand for water grows, we need to redefine our relationship with it. We need to accept that the days of plentiful water supply in Cape Town, as in many other cities, may be over. This means we must change the way we think about and use water.”

WATCH: World Water Day: CT’s water threat

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

