Cape Town community crime fighters unite in new initiative
A new coordinated effort, called the United Public Safety Front, will be launched this weekend.
CAPE TOWN – Community crime fighters from across Cape Town are joining forces.
Organisers have invited members of community policing forums, neighbourhood watches, civic associations and religious organisations to attend the meeting.
Co-founder John Cloete says ongoing gang violence and high crime levels in some communities inspired this idea.
“Incidents, especially where our young people were killed in gang crossfires, inspired this idea. The outcry for a united front and for the community to fight crime has also led to this.”
Cloete says Saturday’s meeting will pave the way for how the organisation will operate.
“It’s our aim to discuss a wide range of issues and then to set an agenda. We will then engage government on the concerns raised by the community and we’ll find workable solutions, so that government and the community can work together to reduce crime.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
