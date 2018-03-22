Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday - ICO
ICO said it was seeking a warrant to access the offices of Cambridge Analytica after Britain’s Channel 4 news secretly recorded its executives boasting of their ability to sway elections.
LONDON - The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said its application to search Cambridge Analytica, the company at the centre of a firestorm over its use of Facebook data, had been adjourned by a British judge until Friday.
ICO head Elizabeth Denham said on Monday she was seeking a warrant to access the offices of Cambridge Analytica after Britain’s Channel 4 news secretly recorded its executives boasting of their ability to sway elections.
An ICO spokesperson said on Thursday: “A High Court judge has adjourned the ICO’s application for a warrant relating to Cambridge Analytica until Friday. The ICO will be in court to continue to pursue the warrant to obtain access to data and information to take forward our investigation.”
