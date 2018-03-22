Britain seeks European help against Russian spy networks

Britain’s PM Theresa May accused Russia of the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since WWII after Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a public bench.

BRUSSELS - Britain is asking other European states to crack down together on Russian spy networks that could be preparing similar attacks to the nerve agent assault on a former Russian spy in England, diplomats said.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will urge “coordinated action” among European Union states at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, where she would try to persuade the bloc’s leaders to condemn Russia squarely over the attack in Salisbury.

“Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom,” May told reporters on arriving at the summit.

“It’s clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders and indeed the incident in Salisbury was a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours.”

May accused Russia of the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter were found unconscious on a public bench in the English city on 4 March.

In the worst crisis between the two powers since the Cold War, May has expelled 23 Russian diplomats whom she says were spies working undercover. Moscow, which has denied involvement in the attack, has taken retaliatory steps.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said she was already considering expelling Russian spies from her territory.

“Britain says there are these networks that organise such things like Salisbury, that these networks exist across our borders and that it would be good to go after them together,” a senior EU diplomat said. “They have been approaching EU states on that bilaterally and today May will tell EU leaders more.”

Diplomats stressed May was not seeking a formal EU strategy.

“There is a movement among several willing states to do something together in reaction to Skripal,” said another EU diplomat, adding that this would be done bilaterally outside the EU so as not to press too hard those members of the bloc who are more worried about their ties with Moscow.

Reluctance from countries - Greece and Hungary among them - means a draft joint statement by EU leaders now says only that they take “extremely seriously” London’s assessment that it was highly likely Russia was responsible for the attack.

But May will push fellow EU leaders to blame Moscow directly for the poisoning of the Skripals who British authorities say has been critically ill since the attack by a Soviet-produced military-grade nerve agent called Novichok.

Russia’s ambassador to London, Vladimir Yakovenko, on Thursday said that, had Novichok been used, the Skripals would have died.

Yakovenko rebuked British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for comparing Russia’s hosting of the soccer World Cup this summer with Nazi Germany’s hosting of the Olympics in 1936.

“The British government is free to make a decision about its participation in the World Cup, but nobody has the right to insult the Russian people, who defeated Nazism and lost more than 25 million people, by comparing our country to Nazi Germany,” Yakovenko said.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin discussed Britain’s “unfriendly and provocative” policy at a session of the national security council, RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

European Council President Donald Tusk, who will chair the summit and has sided with Britain, said: “It is clear we should improve our preparedness for future attacks.”

He wants the bloc to discuss how to better protect itself from chemical and biological attacks, including in cooperation with NATO, as well as to how to beef up counter-intelligence capabilities to combat hybrid threats.

PROOF

A British official confirmed London was seeking to work with groups of countries on intelligence-sharing over spy networks.

“Russia has shown itself as a strategic enemy, not a strategic partner,” said another British official, who stressed however that Britain was not seeking new economic sanctions.

May will stress to EU governments that all Western countries are vulnerable to such attacks. But, with the bloc traditionally split on how to handle Moscow, she will face reluctance from the Russia doves in the EU. Britain was speaking to Greece directly, diplomats said, to convince Athens.

Ties between Moscow and the West plummeted over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Kiev and support for rebels in east Ukraine, which have triggered sanctions by the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump have already said in a joint statement with May that they “share” Britain’s assessment of Russian culpability.